Tripura referral cases drop by 80%; CM Manik Saha announces medical college, eye hospital

AGARTALA: Manik Saha recently said that the Tripura government has accorded top priority to improving and expanding healthcare services across the state, leading to an 80 per cent reduction in the number of patients referred outside the state for treatment.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the International Nurses Day celebration organised by the Health Department at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala. Paying tribute to Florence Nightingale, Saha described her as a symbol of humanitarian service that elevated the nursing profession through compassion and dedication.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Health portfolio, said the state government has initiated several major healthcare projects to further strengthen medical services and ensure better treatment facilities within Tripura.

"A medical university will soon be established in the state. More super-speciality hospitals will also come up. A new medical college will be set up in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council area, along with a new eye hospital," he said.

Saha, who is himself a dental surgeon, said these initiatives aim to reduce the need for patients to travel outside the state for advanced treatment.

Highlighting the role of nurses in healthcare delivery, the Chief Minister said nurses are the backbone of the medical system, and their contribution is indispensable. (IANS)

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