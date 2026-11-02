Government to Fill Vacant Headmaster Posts in Secondary Schools Across 18 Districts

Guwahati: The Assam government is set to fill vacant headmaster posts in higher secondary schools, with an urgent communication sent to Inspectors of Schools (IS) in 18 districts to initiate the selection process.

The districts covered are Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Dhubri, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup (Rural), Kamrup (Metropolitan), Morigaon, Majuli, Nalbari, Sribhumi, South Salmara-Mankachar and Tinsukia.

As per the communication, the district-level selection process must be completed on the basis of seniority by 11th November . District-level selection committees are to be constituted between 12th November and 16th November , while the selected candidates' lists must be forwarded to the state level by November 26.

The state-level committee will subsequently publish the final list of candidates selected for appointment as headmasters. However, districts under the Sixth Schedule and those where related cases are pending before the Gauhati High Court have been excluded from the current selection exercise.

The move is expected to pave the way for appointments to vacant headmaster positions in the identified districts.