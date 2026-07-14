Government to Set Up 14 New Circle Officer Offices to Strengthen Revenue Administration

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced in the Assam Legislative Assembly that the state government will soon establish 14 new Circle Officer (CO) offices to strengthen revenue administration and improve the delivery of public services across the state.

Making the announcement during the seventh day of the Budget Session of the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the government is expected to take a formal decision on the creation of the new Circle Officer offices later this week.

The initiative aims to decentralise administrative functions, improve public access to revenue-related services and ensure faster and more efficient governance for citizens.

Sarma said the new offices would enhance the functioning of the Revenue Department by bringing essential administrative services closer to the people while reducing the workload on existing Circle Officer establishments.

He added that the move would help streamline revenue administration and improve the efficiency of service delivery at the grassroots level.

The state government is expected to notify the locations and operational details of the 14 new Circle Officer offices after formal approval is granted. The initiative forms part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen administrative infrastructure and make public services more accessible across Assam.