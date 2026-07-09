Government Unveils Guwahati Satellite City Authority to Drive Planned Urban Expansion

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a major initiative to transform Guwahati's urban landscape with the establishment of the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority, aimed at developing a network of planned satellite cities around the state capital.

Sharing the announcement on social media platform , the Chief Minister said the next phase of Guwahati's urbanisation would focus on creating interconnected satellite townships to decongest the rapidly expanding city and improve the overall quality of life for residents.

As per the Chief Minister, the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority, a Government of Assam body, will be responsible for planning, designing and financing the development of these new urban hubs. The authority will support housing, industrial growth and logistics infrastructure while ensuring sustainable and future-ready urban expansion.

The initiative is intended to promote planned urban growth, facilitate appropriate financing for infrastructure projects and create development that keeps pace with the city's long-term growth aspirations. The satellite cities are expected to reduce pressure on Guwahati's existing civic infrastructure by distributing population and economic activities across strategically planned urban centres.

An image shared by the Chief Minister showed officials reviewing development plans, underscoring the government's focus on structured urban planning.

The proposed authority is expected to play a key role in shaping the future of the Guwahati metropolitan region by encouraging balanced development, improving connectivity and strengthening Assam's urban infrastructure to meet the demands of a growing population and economy.