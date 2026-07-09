Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Greetings on Behdeiñkhlam, Looks Forward to Joining Celebrations

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his warm greetings to the people of Meghalaya on the occasion of Behdeiñkhlam, one of the most significant festivals of the Pnar community.

In a message shared on social media, Sarma said the festival reflects the rich indigenous traditions and shared cultural heritage that strengthen the bond between the neighbouring states of Assam and Meghalaya. He also expressed his eagerness to participate in the celebrations.

"Warm greetings to the people of Meghalaya on the occasion of Behdeiñkhlam. This festival of our Pnar community reflects the rich indigenous traditions that unite our sister states. I look forward to joining the festivities," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma also conveyed his wishes in the Pnar language, stating, "Hublei bad kitbok kitrwiang ha ka lehñiam Behdeiñkhlam," extending his heartfelt blessings and good wishes to everyone celebrating the festival.

Behdeiñkhlam is an annual cultural and religious festival observed by the Pnar community, particularly in Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills, and symbolises prayers for prosperity, peace and a bountiful harvest.