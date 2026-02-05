Manik Saha bats for ethics in education, launches school block and bridge works in Tripura

Agartala: Emphasising that education should go beyond textbooks, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said students must combine academic achievement with strong ethical foundations, as learning is meant to serve both society and the nation.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed two-storey building of P.M.-SHRI Hajibari Class XII School in the Fatikroy Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said value-oriented education is essential for nurturing responsible and sensitive citizens.
He stressed that moral discipline and social responsibility are integral to meaningful education.
“When education is anchored in ethics, it produces individuals who work for the collective good,” Saha said, describing such learning as the cornerstone of a progressive society.
As part of the programme, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a bridge linking Saidarpar and Sardapalli in Kumarghat across the Manu River. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 1.26 crore, the bridge is expected to play a key role in improving regional connectivity.
He also formally inaugurated the Sixth Milan Mela–2026, held on the school premises.
Saha said the new bridge would bring direct benefits to nearly 6,000 to 7,000 people living in the area, particularly those engaged in agriculture.
According to him, easier movement of farm produce to the Kumarghat market would help improve livelihoods.
“It will also make access to the Kumarghat Railway Station more convenient, enhancing mobility for residents,” he added.
Referring to the law and order situation, the Chief Minister said Tripura has recorded a noticeable decline in crime in recent years.
He noted that the improved security environment has enabled women to move freely without apprehension, even during late hours.
“This reflects genuine development,” he observed.
Speaking on reforms in the education sector, Saha said the state government is adopting technology-based solutions to make classrooms more engaging and learner-centric. He cited the implementation of initiatives such as Personalized Adaptive Learning (PAL) under the National Education Policy to cater to diverse learning needs.
“Education takes society from darkness to enlightenment, and we encourage healthy competition among institutions,” he said, pointing out that Tripura has strengthened its higher education ecosystem with both public and private universities.
The Chief Minister also highlighted advancements in medical education, noting an increase in seats at medical colleges and the upcoming medical college at Ambassa.
“Alongside infrastructure development, our focus remains on inculcating moral values among students,” he said.
The event was attended by Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Unakoti Zila Parishad President Amalendu Das, District Magistrate Tamal Majumdar, Superintendent of Police Sudambika R., Kumarghat Panchayat Samiti Chairman Sumati Das, and other senior officials.