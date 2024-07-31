Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar sworn in as Meghalaya Governor

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar was officially sworn in on Tuesday as the new Governor of Meghalaya in a solemn ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan of the Meghalaya High Court. The ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering, including the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, members of the cabinet, senior government officials, and other esteemed dignitaries.

Vijayashankar was appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya by the President of India. He replaced incumbent Phagu Chauhan.

Vijayashankar was elected as member of Karnataka Assembly in 1994. Further, in 1998 and 2004, he was elected as Lok Sabha member from Mysore Lok Sabha constituency. He was a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council from June 15, 2010 till January 2016. It may be mentioned that President Droupadi Murmu has appointed new Governors in nine states and a new Lieutenant Governor in Puducherry.

Also Read: Farewell for Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan as he prepares for retirement (sentinelassam.com)