Govt Ready to Discuss NEET Students’ Issue in Parliament, Says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government is prepared to discuss the concerns of students and answer all questions raised by members in Parliament, asserting that there is nothing to hide on the issue.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament premises, Shah said the government is ready for a discussion on all aspects of the students’ protests related to the NEET examination.

Shah said the Opposition could submit a notice to the Speaker by 2 pm to initiate a discussion, following which the debate could begin at 3 pm on Wednesday.

The Home Minister said he would remain present in the House throughout the discussion and listen to the views of all members. He added that after the debate concludes, he would be ready to respond to the issues raised by members at 3 pm on Thursday.

Shah said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had already made it clear that the government was willing to discuss the students’ concerns and all matters related to the NEET examination.

However, Shah alleged that the Opposition was preventing the smooth functioning of Parliament. He said that given the seriousness of the issue, the matter should be discussed in accordance with parliamentary procedure.

The remarks came amid continuing disruptions in Parliament over the concerns of students regarding the NEET examination. The government has maintained that it is open to discussion, while the Opposition has been pressing for the issue to be taken up in the House.

Shah reiterated that the government is willing to address questions raised by members and participate in a detailed discussion on the matter.