Supreme Court Seeks Compliance From 19 States, UTs on Cancer Reporting

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the 19 States and Union Territories that have not yet done so to consider declaring cancer a “notifiable disease” to facilitate early detection, monitoring and proper treatment of patients.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued the direction on Tuesday while hearing a Public Interest Litigation seeking the declaration of cancer as a notifiable disease across the country.

The court was informed that 17 of India’s 36 States and Union Territories have already notified cancer as a notifiable disease, following recommendations of a Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The Centre told the Supreme Court that health is a State subject and pointed out that 17 States have already taken the step.

Taking note of the submission, the court directed the remaining 19 States and Union Territories to consider the recommendations and take appropriate decisions. They have also been asked to file compliance affidavits before the court.

The Supreme Court had earlier issued notices to the Centre, States and Union Territories on the PIL seeking a nationwide framework for notifying cancer cases.

The move to make cancer a notifiable disease is aimed at improving the collection of reliable data on cancer cases, which can help authorities identify disease trends, strengthen healthcare planning and facilitate timely intervention.

The court has also sought measures to ensure the implementation of cancer screening programmes across the country. Such measures are expected to strengthen early detection and improve access to timely care for patients.

The proceedings come amid growing emphasis on strengthening cancer surveillance and screening mechanisms and ensuring that patients receive timely diagnosis and treatment.