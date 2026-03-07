Govt Suspends TV News TRP Ratings for Four Weeks Amid Sensational War Coverage

Guwahati/New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at curbing sensational war coverage, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to immediately suspend the reporting of television rating points (TRPs) for all news channels for a period of four weeks.
The directive comes in the wake of what the government described as “unwarranted sensationalism and speculative reporting” by several television news channels while covering the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Iran.
In its communication, the Ministry stated that certain news broadcasts have been airing unverified claims, exaggerated graphics and dramatic war simulations that could potentially mislead viewers and create panic among the general public. Officials said such coverage may also distress people who have family members or friends living in the conflict zone or in nearby countries.
“The suspension of TRP reporting will remain in force for four weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier,” the ministry said.
Government officials believe the intense competition for higher TRPs has pushed some television channels to adopt aggressive and theatrical presentation styles, often blurring the line between reporting and speculation.
Over the past several days, prime-time broadcasts across multiple channels have featured animated missile strikes, mock battle maps, countdown clocks for “possible global war,” and speculative discussions about escalation scenarios. Some programmes even aired hypothetical simulations of attacks on major cities and strategic installations, despite no official confirmation of such developments.
Media observers have also pointed out that several channels relied heavily on anonymous or unverifiable social media sources, presenting them as breaking news without adequate verification.
The government’s intervention also revives debate over the role of TRPs in shaping television news coverage. The TRP system operated by BARC measures viewership patterns and has long been accused of encouraging sensational and confrontational programming in order to attract higher ratings.
In the past too, the rating system faced scrutiny during the so-called “TRP manipulation scandal” in 2020, when investigations alleged attempts by certain channels to influence viewership data. Following the controversy, BARC had temporarily paused ratings for news channels for several months while it reviewed its measurement mechanisms.
Officials in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the latest directive is intended to encourage responsible journalism during a sensitive international crisis. The government has reminded broadcasters that news coverage during conflicts must adhere to existing programme and advertising codes, which prohibit content that could incite panic, spread misinformation, or compromise national interest.
Media analysts say the suspension of TRP reporting may temporarily reduce the pressure on channels to chase ratings through dramatic presentations, though the long-term impact will depend on how the industry responds to the government’s warning.
The Israel–Iran confrontation has triggered global anxiety over the possibility of a wider regional war, with several countries monitoring developments closely. In India, the conflict has dominated television coverage, often turning prime-time debates into dramatic war rooms complete with battle graphics and military simulations.