Tripura moving towards peace, development under BJP rule: CM Manik Saha

Dharmanagar: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the state has moved away from a past marked by violence and unrest and is now focusing on development, peace and good governance under the BJP-led government.
The chief minister made the remarks while attending the Yuva Shankhanad rally organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (North Tripura district) at BBI Ground in Dharmanagar.
Addressing party workers and youths at the rally, Saha said BJP karyakartas have always connected with the people through their work and dedication.
“There was a time when news of killings, violence, arson, and heinous crimes dominated headlines across different parts of the state. Now, under the BJP-led government, the focus has shifted firmly towards development, peace, and good governance,” he added.
The chief minister also stated that the present government inherited a significant financial burden from the previous regime.
“Despite inheriting a debt burden of Rs 13,000 crore from the previous government, our state continues to move forward with unwavering commitment toward the welfare of all sections of society, including the holistic development of our Janajati brothers and sisters,” he added.
Saha further expressed happiness at joining the gathering and praised the enthusiasm of the young participants.
“Glad to join enthusiastic karyakartas and youths at the Yuva Shankhanad rally. Their energy and dedication reflect the strong resolve of our Yuva Shakti to contribute towards building Viksit Tripura,” he avowed.