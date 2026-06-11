Green Drive Launched in West Karbi Anglong to Combat Global Warming

Guwahati: Amid growing global concern over rapid climate change and rising temperatures, a beacon of environmental hope has emerged in Assam's hill districts.

A local environmental organisation has launched a unique conservation programme aimed at restoring the region's green cover and fostering ecological balance.

Titled the "Sapling Conservation Project", the initiative focuses not just on planting trees but on ensuring their long-term survival. The group has set an ambitious target to plant and nurture 1,000 native saplings across various ecologically vulnerable pockets of the West Karbi Anglong district.

Unlike conventional plantation drives that are often abandoned after the initial event, this project assigns dedicated local guardians to monitor and protect the young plants as they grow.

Organisers highlighted that community-led projects are vital in the modern era of global warming, urging local youths to actively participate. The initiative has garnered widespread praise from residents keen to safeguard the rich biodiversity of the Karbi hills.