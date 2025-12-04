Assam Govt Bans Jihadi and Radical Content Linked to Extremist Groups

The notification on December 3 by the Political (A) Department, bans the publication, circulation, sale, storage and digital sharing of any material associated with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Ansar-Al-Islam/pro-AQIS and similar banned outfits.

The order observes a communication from the Assam Police’s Law & Order branch and observations from the Judicial Department, both warning that such literature poses a serious threat to India’s sovereignty, internal security, communal harmony and public order.