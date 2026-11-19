Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma drew a comparison between Guwahati's development and the upgrades in the Grand Theft Auto franchise on November 19, 2026, coinciding with the launch of GTA VI.

What Did Himanta Biswa Sarma Say About GTA VI and Guwahati?

Sarma shared the remark on social media on November 19, drawing a parallel between the excitement surrounding the latest Grand Theft Auto release and the changes taking place in Guwahati.

In his post, the Assam Chief Minister wrote: "GTA VI may be launching today, but Guwahati is busy unlocking its own upgrades and bonus levels. And trust us it's going to be epic."

The remark used gaming terminology to describe the city's transformation. By referring to upgrades and bonus levels, Sarma connected the launch of a globally popular video game with Guwahati's development.

The post coincided with the release of GTA VI, bringing the gaming franchise and the Assam capital into the same social media conversation.

GTA VI launched on 19th November,marking the latest instalment in Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Its release comes more than 13 years after GTA V, which arrived in September 2013. The long gap between the two releases has made the latest instalment a major event for the gaming franchise.

Rockstar Games developed the latest title as an expanded open-world experience set in fictional Vice City, a location inspired by Miami, Florida.

The game features two central characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Its features include enhanced AI interactions, revamped police mechanics and an expanded open-world environment.

GTA VI is available in India in two editions, with different prices for players purchasing the game.

The Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499.

The game is available on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S consoles. Rockstar Games has not announced a PC release date.

The game's commercial expectations have also attracted attention. According to research and analytics firm Sensor Tower, GTA VI generated an estimated USD 1.1 billion in pre-order revenue.

What Is Known About GTA VI's Story and Features?

The latest instalment takes players to fictional Vice City, inspired by Miami, Florida. Its central characters are Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

Rockstar Games has expanded the open-world environment and introduced enhanced AI interactions and revamped police mechanics.

These features form part of the latest instalment's updated gaming experience. The title is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, while a PC release date remains unannounced.

Sarma's 19th November, remark placed the game's launch alongside Guwahati's development in the public conversation, using a familiar gaming reference to describe the city's transformation.