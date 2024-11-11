Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Vadodara Refinery After Blast

Vadodara: An explosion followed by a massive fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited located in Vadodara of Gujarat on Monday. No details have been received regarding any fatalities caused by the incident at the time.

A massive fire broke out following an explosion at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refinery in the Koyali area of Gujarat's Vadodara city on Monday afternoon.

“Rescue operation is underway, there is no report of any fatality or grievous injury as of now,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic Jyoti Patel.

“I received a call from Bajwa Sarpanch Ajit Patel informing about the fire. I tried contacting the refinery officials, but since they are involved in the dousing operation, I could not have a telephone conversation with them. Some injuries have been reported, thankfully no fatality has been reported,” local MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela mentioned.

Reports said that the blast at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited refinery in Koyali caused the massive fire at around 4 PM on Monday. Smoke plumes were seen from several kilometres away. Workers who were present in the refinery were evacuated after the blast.

More details are awaited regarding the incident.