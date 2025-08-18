Gunfire at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Home: CCTV Footage, Gang Claims Spark Outrage

Elvish Yadav Safe as Shocking CCTV Clips Emerge

New Delhi: In a chilling incident early Sunday morning, unidentified gunmen opened fire at the Gurugram residence of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav. The attack took place between 5:30 and 6:00 AM at his Sector 57 home, while Yadav was fortunately not present.

CCTV footage from the scene has since surfaced online, revealing two masked attackers walking up to the residence armed with guns. The duo is seen firing multiple rounds at the gate, doors, windows, and even upper balconies. In one disturbing moment, an assailant climbs the main gate and aims directly at the entrance of the house.