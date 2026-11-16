Guns N’ Roses Arrives in Guwahati Ahead of Northeast India Debut Concert

Guwahati: American rock band Guns N’ Roses arrived in Guwahati on Sunday, 15th November, ahead of its scheduled concert at the Khanapara Veterinary College ground on 17th November. Promoted through BookMyShow, the performance will mark the band's first-ever show in Northeast India as part of its India tour.

The band's arrival comes two days before its scheduled performance in the city. The 17th November concert will bring the American rock band to Northeast India for the first time.

The arrival marks the band's transition from its Bengaluru performance to the next destination on its India tour. The band is scheduled to perform at the Khanapara Veterinary College ground on Tuesday, 17th November , 2026.

BookMyShow is the online ticketing platform promoting the Guwahati concert. The event is expected to draw attention from music fans across the region, given that it marks the band's first performance in Northeast India.

The concert adds Guwahati to the band's India tour itinerary, following its appearance in Bengaluru.The November 17 performance will be Guns N’ Roses' first-ever show in Northeast India, making Guwahati the band's debut destination in the region.

The concert is also the second stop on the band's India tour. Its arrival has placed Guwahati among the destinations hosting the American rock band's 2026 India performances.

With the Guwahati performance approaching, the band's Northeast India debut is set to be a key event on its current India tour.