National Sports University Manipur Targets Completion Before July 2027

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Mnaipur Yumnam Khemchand Singh inspected the ongoing infrastructure development at the National Sports University campus in Koutruk, Imphal West, on 14th November, expressing confidence that the remaining works would be completed before July 2027 and that the next academic session could begin at the new campus.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh inspected the ongoing infrastructure development works at the National Sports University campus in Koutruk, Imphal West, on Saturday.

During the inspection, Singh reviewed the progress of the remaining construction works and expressed confidence that the project would be completed before July 2027.

He also indicated that the next academic session was likely to commence at the new university campus. However, no specific date for the start of the academic session was provided.

The inspection was attended by the Secretaries of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), along with the Imphal West Deputy Commissioner and officials of the National Sports University.The Indoor Stadium is also nearing completion, marking an important stage in the development of the university's infrastructure.

Uninterrupted potable water supply emerged as one of the key issues discussed during the inspection.

Officials highlighted concerns regarding the security of the water supply infrastructure. The potable water source is located at Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district, approximately 1.5 kilometres from the water supply plant at Koutruk.

After the concerns raised by officials, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh directed that permanent security arrangements be established at both the water source and the supply plant.

The direction aims to address security concerns surrounding the infrastructure needed to maintain an uninterrupted water supply to the university campus. The Chief Minister's inspection focused on construction progress, the expected completion timeline and the infrastructure needed to support the university's functioning.

With the remaining works targeted for completion before July 2027, attention will remain on the progress of campus development and preparations for the next academic session.