Guns N’ Roses Concert: Guwahati Police Announces Traffic Arrangements for 17th November

Guwahati: With just 24 hours remaining before Axl Rose, Slash and the iconic American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses take the stage in Guwahati, the city’s traffic police have announced a detailed traffic management plan, including vehicle restrictions, designated parking areas and entry arrangements for Tuesday, 17th November.

The concert will be held at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said the measures were aimed at ensuring public safety, particularly for children, students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, while keeping roads clear for emergency vehicles, school buses and other essential services.

Under the restrictions, the movement of commercial goods vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will be prohibited along specified stretches of GS Road from 3 pm until the concert concludes or until further notice. These include the Six Mile underpass–Khanapara Rotary stretch, Beltola Tiniali–Jayanagar Chariali and Jayanagar Chariali–APSC Point, among other connecting roads.

Traffic movement will also be regulated from 2 pm between Prison Gate Point on GS Road and Koinadhara Point on NH-27, KV Khanapara and APSC Point, as well as on the NH-27 service lane near Khanapara. Roadside parking will be prohibited along several stretches of GS Road and NH-27.

Authorities have designated multiple parking facilities for concert-goers, including Krishi Bhawan, Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kalamandir, Assam Accord Field and the Veterinary College campus. Visitors arriving from Upper Assam and Meghalaya can use designated parking areas along NH-27, while those travelling from Lower Assam have been allocated spaces around Tripura Goli and Basistha. Separate facilities have also been arranged for two-wheelers.

Entry gates will vary according to ticket categories, with separate arrangements for Silver, Gold and Platinum Lounge ticket holders. Dedicated cab pick-up and drop-off points have also been identified along GS Road and NH-27.

Concert-goers have been advised to use public transport, as parking facilities will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Emergency vehicles, school buses, milk vans and vehicles carrying essential medical supplies will remain exempt from the restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Assam Tourism Department said around half of the concert tickets had been booked by people from outside the state. Nearly 3,000 people are directly employed in organising the event, with officials anticipating economic benefits for hotels, transport services and allied sectors.

Guwahati is also scheduled to host another international act, Gorillaz, on 31st January , 2027.