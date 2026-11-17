Guwahati: As Guwahati prepares to host legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses on 17th November, concertgoers are gearing up for an evening of live music at the Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara. For those attending the much-anticipated concert or planning a last-minute ticket purchase, here is a guide to the event timings, ticket categories, entry arrangements and important rules.

The band, featuring lead vocalist Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, is performing in India as part of its international live shows. Known for its energetic performances and iconic rock anthems, Guns N’ Roses is expected to draw music enthusiasts from across the Northeast.

Date, Time and Venue

The concert will take place on Tuesday, at the Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati. Entry gates are scheduled to open at 4 pm, while the concert is expected to run for approximately six hours.

Entry and Payment Arrangements

Entry will be facilitated through contactless QR-code ticketing available on the BookMyShow app. Attendees must use the designated entry gates corresponding to their respective ticket categories.

For food, beverages and merchandise purchases at the venue, visitors can use credit or debit cards directly at the counters. Those wishing to pay through cash or UPI will have to visit a top-up counter, collect an RFID card and load the required amount before making purchases.

Ticket Categories and Facilities

Silver ticket holders will have access to the Silver Zone, including designated food stalls, bars and washrooms.

Gold ticket holders will receive access to the Gold Zone, which offers front-of-house viewing areas closer to the stage. The category also includes dedicated entry facilities, food stalls, bars and washrooms.

Platinum Lounge ticket holders will have access to a premium lounge featuring an elevated viewing deck, gourmet food and beverages available for purchase, air-conditioned washrooms and a dedicated express entry lane.

Additionally, Red Access passes are available to Red Star Club members. According to BookMyShow, this is its premium ticketing tier, offering exclusive ticket inventory and enhanced services.

Children aged five and above are permitted, but every attendee must carry a valid ticket. Those below 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Re-entry will not be permitted, and ticket holders must remain within their designated zones. Movement between ticket categories is prohibited unless an upgrade facility is announced by the organisers.

Prohibited Items and Bag Restrictions

Concertgoers are advised not to carry weapons, sharp objects, fireworks, flammable materials, illegal drugs, tobacco products, alcohol, outside food or beverages, glass and metal bottles, drones, laser pointers, professional cameras, tripods, selfie sticks and recording equipment.

Pets, laptops, tablets, helmets, bicycles, skateboards, umbrellas, folding chairs, large promotional banners, sound systems and other potentially hazardous or disruptive items are also prohibited.

Bags larger than 12 x 6 x 12 inches are strictly prohibited. Backpacks are not permitted. All permitted bags will undergo security screening, while backpacks brought within the allowed size limit will be subject to manual frisking.

Small bags, including wallets, phone wallets, tote bags, side bags, fanny packs, shoulder bags and mini bags, are permitted. Wallets and clutches measuring 6 x 9 inches or smaller are also allowed.

Attendees are advised to check their belongings and follow the organisers' entry guidelines to ensure a smooth concert experience.