STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Global rock sensation Guns N' Roses arrived in Guwahati on Sunday ahead of their much-anticipated concert at the Khanapara Veterinary College ground on November 17, marking a landmark moment for the city's music scene.

The band's arrival at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar sparked excitement among music lovers, with fans from across Assam and other parts of the country making their way to the city for the event.

The excitement has also translated into increased activity in the hospitality sector, with hotels and hostels witnessing a surge in bookings as visitors arrived for the concert. Local food outlets, transport operators and other businesses are also expecting increased footfall, providing a boost to Guwahati's hospitality and tourism industry.

For generations of rock enthusiasts, the opportunity to watch Guns N' Roses perform live in Guwahati has been a long-held dream. Known for iconic hits such as Sweet Child O' Mine, November Rain, Welcome to the Jungle and Paradise City, the band has remained a major force in international rock music for decades.

"It is a dream come true for fans of rock music in the Northeast. We have grown up listening to Guns N' Roses, and never really imagined that we would get to see them perform live in Guwahati. The excitement is difficult to put into words," a fan said.

The concert is scheduled to begin with the entry gates opening at 4 pm, while performances are expected to continue until 10 pm. Indian rock band Parikrama will open the six-hour musical event before the international headliners take the stage.

Ticket demand on the official booking platform, BookMyShow, has remained high, with only a limited number of tickets reportedly available in the Silver category at Rs 7,500 and the Gold category at Rs 10,000.

Organisers have advised concertgoers to purchase tickets only through authorised online platforms to avoid counterfeit passes and fraudulent QR codes. Children aged five years and above will be allowed entry.

With visitors arriving in the city and anticipation building, the November 17 concert is expected to be more than just a musical performance. It marks an important moment for Guwahati as it seeks to establish itself as a destination for major international music events, bringing the Northeast further into India's live-music spotlight.