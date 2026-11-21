Guwahati: Guwahati experienced light drizzling on 21st November , bringing a winter-like feel to the city as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Assam and Meghalaya.

The warning comes alongside changing weather conditions across several parts of eastern and northeastern India.

Guwahati witnessed light drizzling on Saturday, giving the city a winter-like feel. The rainfall forecast indicates that some areas of the two northeastern states could experience heavier showers. The IMD forecast also covers other eastern and northeastern states, with varying rainfall expectations depending on the region.

According to the supplied weather information, the system originated in the Bay of Bengal and is moving in a north-northeast direction. The impact of Cyclone Akvan is expected to continue across several parts of India

Although the system may have weakened, its residual effects are reportedly expected to influence weather conditions across several parts of India, particularly eastern and northeastern regions.

Apart from Assam and Meghalaya, the November 21 forecast indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand. Isolated areas of Sikkim may also receive heavy showers, while Odisha is likely to experience light rainfall. These forecasts point to varying weather conditions across eastern India, with some regions likely to receive heavier precipitation than others.

While northeastern and eastern India are expected to experience rainfall in several locations, Delhi-NCR is witnessing increasingly cold conditions.

The forecast places the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR between 25°C and 27°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to range from 13°C to 15°C.

Dense fog is also likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on 21st November and 22nd November

The residual effects of the Bay of Bengal-originating weather system are reportedly expected to continue influencing weather conditions across several regions.

For Assam and Meghalaya, the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas remains the key forecast concern for 21st November.