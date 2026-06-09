Guns N' Roses to Rock Guwahati: Ticket Sales Go Live for Historic November Gig

Guwahati: Iconic American rock band Guns N' Roses will electrify Guwahati on November 17, 2026. General ticket sales for this anticipated performance at Khanapara Ground open today, June 9, at 11 am IST on BookMyShow.

Produced by BookMyShow Live, the concert is the second stop on the band's India tour, following their November 14 show at Bengaluru's Nice Grounds. The event forms part of the group's ongoing world tour across Asia.

This tour brings the creators of hits like "Sweet Child O' Mine" back to Indian audiences following their spectacular 2025 return. Upcoming performances coincide with renewed excitement around the group's newest tracks, "Nothin'" and "Atlas," marking their first new music since 2023.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer for Live Events at BookMyShow, noted Guwahati's inclusion highlights rising demand for live entertainment in emerging markets. Nightrain Fan Club members already utilised an exclusive pre-sale window prior to this launch.