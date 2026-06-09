Manipur Narcotics Raids: Three Arrested as SF Seize Heroin, Brown Sugar

Imphal: Three men have been taken into custody in Manipur following a pair of coordinated counter-narcotics operations over the past 36 hours. Security forces successfully intercepted quantities of suspected brown sugar and heroin, which authorities believe were smuggled across the border from neighbouring Myanmar.

The crackdown, which involved local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), uncovered sophisticated smuggling methods used to move illicit substances across state lines.

The primary interception took place at approximately 1:00 pm on Monday at the T. Khullen checkpoint in the Senapati district. A joint security team, comprising the Senapati District Police’s Special Operation Team (SOT), the 78th Battalion of the CRPF, and the Quick Action Team of the 109th Battalion were conducting routine vehicle checks in the area.

During the operation, officers pulled over a Hyundai Grand i10. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed 12 soap cases packed with suspected brown sugar, which had been carefully concealed inside the car's spare tyre.

Authorities immediately arrested the vehicle's two occupants, identified as 38-year-old Nasimuddin and 25-year-old Monjit. Both men are residents of the Golaghat district in Assam. Alongside the suspected narcotics, officers seized two mobile phones, the vehicle's registration documents, and ₹4,000 in cash.

Imphal West Heroin Seizure

Later that same day, security forces carried out a separate operation in the Keithelmanbi area of the Imphal West district, resulting in a third arrest.

Officers apprehended 38-year-old Nongmaithem Rupu Singh, a resident of Sapam Mamang Leikai in the Thoubal district. Upon searching him, authorities recovered 58 grams of heroin, which had been similarly packaged into five soap cases for transport.

Local police have registered distinct cases for both operations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act 2023. Investigations are currently ongoing to trace the wider supply network and confirm the origins of the seized contraband.