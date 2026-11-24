Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma and Governor C.H. Vijayashankar extended greetings to the people of the state, particularly members of the Sikh community, on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of Meghalaya on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, with particular reference to the Sikh community.

In his official message, Sangma highlighted the values taught by Guru Nanak Dev Ji, including equality, compassion, honesty and service to humanity.

"Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught us the values of equality, compassion, honesty and service to humanity," Sangma said.

The Chief Minister's message focused on the importance of these principles in guiding individuals towards a more compassionate and inclusive society.

His greetings also recognised the occasion as an opportunity to reflect on the teachings associated with Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar also conveyed his greetings to the people of the state on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

In his message, the Governor highlighted Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of universal brotherhood, harmony and selfless service. He also stressed the importance of respecting every individual, regardless of differences.

"His profound message of universal brotherhood and respect for every individual remains as meaningful and inspiring today as ever," Vijayashankar stated.

The Governor's message placed emphasis on the continuing relevance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings and their role in encouraging mutual respect and harmony. Both the Chief Minister and Governor highlighted values that promote understanding, compassion and peaceful coexistence.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak's teachings emphasise equality, compassion, honesty, humility and devotion. These principles encourage people to rise above caste, religious and social divisions and promote peace and harmony.

The messages from Meghalaya's two senior leaders shared several common themes, particularly equality, respect, compassion and service to humanity.

While Sangma highlighted honesty and service to humanity, Governor Vijayashankar focused on universal brotherhood and respect for every individual.

Their greetings were directed towards the people of Meghalaya, particularly members of the Sikh community, marking the occasion with messages centred on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.