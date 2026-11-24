Guwahati: The Meghalaya Roll Ball Association General Secretary Suklang Dkhar has been appointed Manager of the Indian Boys’ Team for the 2nd Junior Roll Ball World Cup 2026, scheduled from December 6 to 9 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Suklang Dkhar, General Secretary of the Meghalaya Roll Ball Association, has received the responsibility of managing the Indian Boys’ Team at the upcoming Junior Roll Ball World Cup.

The appointment was made by the Roll Ball Federation of India, the national governing body responsible for overseeing the sport in the country.

Dkhar's selection places a representative from Meghalaya in the management of India's boys' contingent for the international competition. His role will be connected to the team's participation in the second edition of the junior-level world championship.

The appointment also brings attention to Meghalaya's involvement in Roll Ball administration and development at the national level.

The 2nd Junior Roll Ball World Cup 2026 will take place from December 6 to 9, 2026, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The four-day tournament is expected to feature participation from more than 18 countries, bringing junior Roll Ball teams together for an international competition.

The championship will provide the Indian Boys’ Team with an opportunity to represent the country at the global level.

With Dkhar appointed as the team's manager, Meghalaya will also have representation in the management of the Indian contingent during the tournament.

Dkhar's appointment reflects Meghalaya's growing involvement in Roll Ball beyond the state level, particularly in the areas of sports administration and development.

As General Secretary of the Meghalaya Roll Ball Association, he has been associated with the organisation and administration of the sport in the state. His selection for a national team management position gives the association representation at an international championship.

The appointment also brings recognition to the state's participation in the wider Roll Ball community.

The 2nd Junior Roll Ball World Cup is expected to attract teams from more than 18 countries, according to the information provided in the appointment announcement.

The tournament will run for four days in Indore, beginning 6th December. India's boys' contingent will participate under the management that includes Dkhar in the appointed role.

Dkhar's appointment marks Meghalaya's representation in the management of the Indian Boys’ Team ahead of the December championship.