Guwahati: 120 Accident Victims Landed in GMCH on Navami and Dashami

Dr Abhijit Sharma, the superintendent of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital informed the media that the number of accident cases peaked in the last two days of Durga Puja this year. He mentioned that a total of 120 individuals reached the hospital after encountering some kind of an accident within a time frame of 48 hours on the occasion of Navami and Dashami.

He added that 59 out of the 120 accidents took place within Guwahati itself, while the remaining 61 were from outside the city limits. The victims included 112 men and 8 women, with the majority being from the 20-40 age group, "The age group between 20 and 40 years has seen the highest number of accidents, indicating a concerning trend during the festive season," said Dr Abhijit Sharma.

24 individuals were undergoing treatment at GMCH for various injuries sustained during the accidents and none of them were in critical condition. The only fatality was reported to be brought dead to the hospital following an accident.

This year, the Durga Puja festive season has seen a large number of road traffic accidents. According to a report published by the 108 Mrityunjai services, they attended to a total of 843 such cases in the state during the six days including Durga Puja this year.