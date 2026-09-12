Guwahati: 21 Kg Marijuana Seized at Narengi Railway Station

Guwahati: A joint team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized around 21 kilograms of Ganja at Narengi Railway Station in Guwahati on Friday night after a tip-off.

As per information the contraband was allegedly being transported from Agartala to Guwahati aboard the Agartala–Narengi Express. A man identified as Sudhir Kumar was allegedly carrying the Marijuana when railway security team intercepted him.

Acting on confidential information about the transportation of the contraband, GRP and RPF team conducted a search operation at Narengi railway station. During the operation, they recovered approximately 21 kilograms of Marijuana from the passenger.

The seized contraband was subsequently taken into custody for further legal proceedings. Police team have launched an investigation to confirm the source and destination

Railway police are also investigating whether the seized Marijuana was part of a larger network involved in transporting narcotic substances from Tripura to other parts of the region.

Further details regarding the case are awaited.