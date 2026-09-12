Assam: Five Killed in Head-On Collision Between Passenger Vehicle and Truck in Balipara

Guwahati: Today, at wee hours, five people were killed in a road accident after a seven-seater passenger vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming truck at Balipara, Sonitpur district .The accident took place on National Highway 15 when the passenger vehicle, carrying five passenger, crashed into the truck. All five passengers of the vehicle died at the scene due to the impact of the collision.

The deceased have been identified as Gobinda Hazarika, Nayan Swargiary, Papu Bora, Pranjal Bania and Sanjay Mech.

As per witnesses, the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. Police were subsequently informed and launched an investigation into the incident.

Police are currently making efforts to trace the driver and establish the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.

Further details are awaited