Manipur: RAF Head Constable Injured in Grenade Attack in Imphal

Guwahati: A head constable of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) sustained minor injuries in a grenade attack at New Lambulane in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Thursday night. As per sources , unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled a grenade at the gate of B/107 RAF at around 10 pm. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Porompat Police Station.

The injured member has been identified as Dhananjay Rai, a head constable originally from Uttar Pradesh. He sustained minor injuries in the attack.

The incident has raised concerns over security in the area amid the ongoing situation in Manipur. However, the circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear.The motive behind the grenade attack and the identities of those responsible are yet to be established.

Further details are awaited.