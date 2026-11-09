Guwahati: Accused Arrested in Jeena Baishya Murder Case

Guwahati: Assam Police have arrested the accused in connection with the murder of Jeena Baishya, whose body was recovered near the Ganesh Temple in Khanapara, on 7th November. The accused has been identified as Pradip Tay. Police have also seized a machete and a Magic vehicle allegedly linked to the crime.

The woman's body was discovered at around 11.15 am on Friday morning, triggering concern among local residents and passers-by. As per reports, some people noticed what appeared to be a pair of legs protruding from a spot near the temple. On closer inspection, they found the woman's body and immediately alerted the police.

After the recovery, the victim's family identified her as Jeena Baishya, a resident of Koinadhara, who had reportedly been missing for the past 12 days. Her family had earlier lodged a police complaint after she went missing.

Police later launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death, which led to the arrest of the accused, Pradip Tay. Meanwhile, sources claimed that Baishya was allegedly associated with Meghalaya's Teer gambling activities. However, the circumstances and possible motive behind the murder have not yet been officially established.

The recovery of the machete and the Magic vehicle is expected to form part of the ongoing investigation. Police are continuing their probe to establish the sequence of events leading to the woman's death and determine whether others were involved in the crime.

Further details are awaited.