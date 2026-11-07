Identity of Woman Found Dead in Khanapara Confirmed

Guwahati: The unidentified woman’s body recovered near Ganesh Temple in Khanapara on 7th November morning , has been identified as that of Jeena Baishya, a resident of Koinadhara who had been missing for the past 12 days.

The body was discovered at around 11.15 am, causing concern among and passers-by. As per reports, some locals noticed what appeared to be a pair of legs protruding from a spot near the temple. Upon closer inspection, they found the woman’s body and alerted the police.

After the recovery, the victim’s family identified her as Jeena Baishya, who had reportedly been untraceable for nearly two weeks. Her family had also lodged a police complaint regarding her disappearance.

As per sources , Baishya was allegedly associated with Meghalaya’s Teer gambling activities.

There are suspicions that she may have been murdered and her body dumped near the temple. However, the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear. Dispur Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.