Guwahati: A four-member group allegedly broke into advocate J P Das's chamber at Adabari Tiniali in Guwahati around 11 pm on November 16, 2026, stealing a Ganesh idol and approximately Rs 700–1,000 in cash.

According to Das's account on 17th November, he discovered the break-in around 9 am when he arrived at his chamber. He found the lock broken and the premises ransacked.

The discovery came several hours after the suspected intrusion. CCTV cameras reportedly captured four unidentified men allegedly involved in the incident.

Advocate J P Das said the intruders took a Ganesh idol and cash estimated at Rs 700–1,000 from his chamber. The stolen idol and cash were the items identified by Das in his account of the incident. The exact value of the idol was not provided. Das also reported that four other flats in the locality were allegedly targeted by intruders.

If all the reported incidents are connected, the advocate's chamber and four residential flats would account for five premises targeted in the locality. Das said he would file a First Information Report (FIR) on the evening of November 17.

After the filing of the complaint, Guwahati Police are expected to investigate the alleged burglary and examine the available CCTV footage.

The identities of the four suspected intruders have not been established in the information provided. Further details about the police investigation, arrests or recovery of the stolen property are also awaited.