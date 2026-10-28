Thieves Steal Silver Crown, ₹1.5 Lakh Necklace from Guwahati Temple

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Thieves allegedly stole a silver crown, a necklace worth around Rs 1.5 lakh and cash from the Shree Shree Ganesh Temple below the historic Sri Sri Lankeshwar Dham in Guwahati after midnight.

The thieves also broke the lock of the nearby Sri Sri Maa Lakshmi Temple and stole around Rs 10,000 from its donation box.

The theft came to light on Tuesday morning when the priest arrived to perform the daily rituals. He informed Kamini Kanta Kalita, president of the Sri Sri Lankeshwar Dham Regional Management Committee, and its general secretary, Jadav Chandra Kalita. The committee subsequently lodged a complaint at the Jalukbari police outpost.

The incident followed a similar theft at the Ganesh Temple on October 8, when thieves allegedly stole a brass bell weighing around 10 kg.

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