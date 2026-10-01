Guwahati : Agriculture Department Employee Found Dead at Khanapara Office

Guwahati: A 55-year-old employee of the Agriculture Department was found dead inside the department’s Khanapara office campus in Guwahati, prompting a police investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjay Baruah, who worked as a senior assistant at the Agriculture Department office. As per his family, Baruah had been missing since Wednesday evening. He reportedly left the office for home at around 5 pm but later returned to the department’s office campus. His mobile phone, however, had been left at home.

Baruah was staying with his son on the Agriculture Department’s Khanapara campus. When he could not be traced on Wednesday night, his family and others began searching for him.

His body was subsequently recovered from the administrative building on the campus on Thursday. Police found him hanging inside the building. However, bloodstains were also reportedly noticed in the surrounding area, prompting authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police have initiated an investigation and are examining the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Further details are awaited.