Nalbari Agriculture Department Distributes Fruit and Flower Saplings to 35 Farmers Under HMNEH Scheme

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Agriculture Department of Nalbari, in collaboration with the Ghograpar Agricultural Development Officer's Office, formally distributed fruit and flower saplings to eligible farmers under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture in the North Eastern and Himalayan States (HMNEH) 2026-27 at the Ghograpar Agriculture Development Office premises on Wednesday.

Around 35 eligible beneficiary farmers from the Ghograpar Agriculture Development Circle received saplings of dragon fruit, black pepper, sweet mango, tuberose, gerbera, and other horticultural crops under the scheme aimed at promoting horticulture in the region.

Also Read: Garima Saikia Garg Visits Zubeen Garg Memorial Park Site, Plants Nahor Sapling in Tribute