Assam Exports Agarwood Chips Worth Rs 2.58 Crore to Dubai

Guwahati: Assam is set to export 123 kg of agarwood chips to Dubai in a consignment valued at Rs 2.58 crore, as the state government steps up efforts to expand international markets for its agarwood products.

The agarwood chips, produced in Golaghat district, will be exported by MJI Group with support from the state government and in coordination with the Department of Commerce and Public Enterprises.

The consignment has a stated market value of Rs 2,58,30,000, highlighting the commercial potential of Assam’s agarwood sector and its prospects in overseas markets.

Today, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially flagged off the export of 123 kg of agarwood chips, produced in Golaghat district, from Dispur to Dubai. The consignment has a market value of Rs 2.58 crore

Agarwood is a valuable aromatic wood used in the production of perfumes, incense and other fragrance products. Assam’s favourable growing conditions and established cultivation practices offer opportunities to develop the sector as an export-oriented industry.