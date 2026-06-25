Guwahati Airport Boosts Emergency Response with Advanced Fire Tender and Water Rescue Fleet

Guwahati: Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) has strengthened its emergency response and safety infrastructure with the induction of a state-of-the-art High Reach Extendable Turret (HRET) Crash Fire Tender and specialised Water Rescue Boats, marking a major milestone in the airport’s preparedness to handle complex emergencies.

The newly deployed HRET Crash Fire Tender, manufactured by Rosenbauer, represents a major technological upgrade in Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) operations. Designed to provide rapid access to elevated and hard-to-reach sections of an aircraft, the advanced vehicle enables firefighters to respond more effectively during critical situations, reducing intervention time and enhancing rescue operations.

Airport officials said the HRET system allows emergency personnel to swiftly reach aircraft cabins and other critical areas during incidents, improving the safety of passengers, crew members and airport infrastructure.

Further enhancing its emergency response capabilities, the airport has also inducted Water Rescue Boats to support rescue operations in water bodies located within and around the airport’s operational area. The addition expands the scope of emergency preparedness beyond conventional airside and landside operations, enabling the airport to effectively manage water-related emergencies as well.

With these latest additions, Guwahati Airport has emerged as one of the few airports in the Northeast equipped with a comprehensive multi-domain emergency response system capable of handling incidents across air, land and water environments.

The airport’s ARFF unit, which operates under the motto “We Serve to Save,” plays a critical role in ensuring passenger safety and protecting airport assets in accordance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations. Equipped with advanced Rosenbauer fire tenders, specialised rescue equipment and highly trained personnel, the team maintains round-the-clock readiness to respond to aircraft emergencies, fires and other incidents.

Officials highlighted that regular mock drills, fire safety campaigns and specialised training programmes are conducted to ensure operational excellence and foster a strong culture of safety across the airport ecosystem.

The induction of the HRET Crash Fire Tender and Water Rescue Boats underscores Guwahati Airport’s commitment to adopting global best practices in aviation safety and emergency management. The enhanced capabilities are expected to further reinforce the airport’s position as a safe, secure and reliable gateway to Northeast India while supporting its growing role as a key aviation hub in the region.