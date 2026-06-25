Rumour Sparks Road Blockade in Kanglatongbi, Manipur

Guwahati: Tension briefly gripped the Namdilong area of Kanglatongbi in Manipur late on 24th Juen night after rumours circulated regarding the arrival of around 30 people from Imphal Airport.

Acting on the unverified information, a group of people blocked a section of the road using stones, disrupting traffic movement and creating panic among local residents and commuters.

The situation remained tense for some time as vehicles were unable to pass through the affected area. Police were subsequently alerted and security guards were deployed to the area to prevent any escalation.

After intervention by the police and local people , the blockade was removed and normal traffic movement was restored. The police team also appealed to the public not to act on rumours and to verify information through official sources before taking any action.

Several people allegedly involved in obstructing the road and disrupting public movement were detained by the authorities. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.