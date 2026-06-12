Guwahati Airport Records Strong Cargo Growth as Assam Strengthens Logistics Hub Ambitions

Guwahati: Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport has recorded a significant growth in cargo handling during the 2025–26 financial year, reinforcing Assam’s growing importance as a logistics and trade hub in the North-East.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today highlighted the achievement, stating that the airport registered a 15.1 per cent year-on-year rise in cargo throughput. As per official figures, cargo handled at the airport increased from 29,155 metric tonnes in 2024–25 to 33,555.99 metric tonnes in 2025–26.

Sharing the development on social media platform- Twitter , the Chief Minister said Assam is rapidly emerging as a key logistics centre in the region. He noted that the state government intends to build on this momentum as it pursues industrial growth and expands economic opportunities across the state.

The increase in cargo traffic is being viewed as a positive indicator of Assam’s improving transport and logistics infrastructure. Enhanced cargo-handling capacity is expected to boost trade, strengthen connectivity and facilitate the efficient movement of agricultural produce, industrial goods and perishable commodities to markets across India and abroad.