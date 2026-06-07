Guwahati: LGBI Airport commemorates Gopinath Bordoloi’s birth anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport on Saturday observed the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, Assam’s first Chief Minister, with a series of commemorative programmes paying tribute to the legendary statesman and freedom fighter.

The observance began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp and the offering of floral tributes at the statue of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi within the airport premises. Chief Airport Officer Mukesh Nankani, along with officials of Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) and personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), participated in the tribute ceremony.

Also Read: Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport observes World Environment Day