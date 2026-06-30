Guwahati Airport Returns Lost Bag Containing Foreign Currency Worth Over Rs 10 Lakh

Guwahati: Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati has recovered and returned an unattended bag containing foreign currency worth more than Rs 10.14 lakh to its rightful owner, following a coordinated effort involving multiple airport agencies.

As per airport officials, the bag was detected by police of the Central Industrial Security Force during routine security screening at Terminal 1 on 26th June through the Automated Tray Retrieval System In accordance with standard security procedures, the unattended baggage was secured and handed over to the airport's Lost and Found team.

The bag was found to contain US$10,720, 175 Chinese yuan, medicines and other personal belongings. Airport authorities said the passenger's identity was established using the name written on the bag and details found on the medicine strips inside.

After reviewing CCTV footage, the Lost and Found team discovered that the passenger had already boarded a flight to Hyderabad. In coordination with the CISF and Hyderabad airport authorities, officials successfully traced the passenger, verified ownership of the bag and returned it to an authorised representative.

The airport, operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, said the incident highlights the effective coordination between airport teams and their commitment to ensuring lost property is safely recovered and returned to passengers. Authority added that the successful recovery reflects the airport's passenger-centric approach and adherence to established operational standards.