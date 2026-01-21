Guwahati Asian Film Festival 2026 to Begin on January 22 at Jyoti Chitraban

Guwahati: The second edition of the much-awaited Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) will begin on Thursday at Jyoti Chitraban, Guwahati, showcasing as many as 26 regional, national and international films from across 10 Asian countries over the next four days, an official statement said on Wednesday.
As per the statement, the opening film of GAFF 2026, scheduled for January 22, will be the Uzbekistan feature Sunday, directed by Shokir Kholikov.
"The opening day programme will also include the Japanese film S, directed by Masahiro Ota, which will have its India premiere in the Asian Cinema section. In the Indian Showcase (non-competition) segment, An Evening Ballad by Bishal Swargiary will be screened," the statement added.
The festival is being organised by Trending Now Media with support from the National Film Development Corporation and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.
According to the organisers, GAFF 2026 has curated its official selection from over 200 submissions, including around 90 entries from outside India.
“The overwhelming love we received from film lovers during our first edition inspired us to plan an even grander second edition. GAFF 2026 promises to be bigger and better, continuing its celebration of the rich diversity of Asian cinema, with more filmmakers from outside the region joining the event,” said the statement quoted Monita Borgohain, Honorary Festival Director of GAFF, as saying.
Over the next four days, the festival will showcase films from Vietnam, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Myanmar, Iran, Kazakhstan and China. Indian cinema will also have a strong presence, with films in languages such as Marathi, Bajjika, Malayalam, Hindi, Tulu, Nepali, Assamese, Karbi, Bodo, Mishing, Manipuri and Bengali.
Beyond screenings, GAFF 2026 will host masterclasses, panel discussions and interactive sessions featuring filmmakers, critics and industry professionals from India and other Asian countries.
Positioned as the only Asian film festival of its kind in the region, GAFF continues to build a dedicated platform for showcasing Asian cinema and encouraging cross-border cultural exchange in Northeast India.