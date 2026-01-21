Heavy Security Deployed in Kokrajhar; Army Conducts Flag March

Kokrajhar: Amid the turmoil in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, the Indian Army has conducted a flag march across sensitive areas of the district in a bid to maintain law and order.

The flag march was conducted in various vulnerable pockets of Kokrajhar like including Karigaon, Awdang Bazar and Mashing Road on Wednesday. This is a part of broader precautionary measures amid the tense situation in the district.

Further, the district administration has set up three temporary relief camps at Awdang Bazar, Karigaon Bazar and Karigaon Primary School as humanitarian aid for the victim people. Around 1200 residents have taken refuge so far in these temporary shelters, reports said.

On the other hand, the Army also carried out joint night patrols with the district administration in Karigaon and adjoining areas on Tuesday night.