Heavy Security Deployed in Kokrajhar; Army Conducts Flag March

Kokrajhar: Amid the turmoil in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, the Indian Army has conducted a flag march across sensitive areas of the district in a bid to maintain law and order.
The flag march was conducted in various vulnerable pockets of Kokrajhar like including Karigaon, Awdang Bazar and Mashing Road on Wednesday. This is a part of broader precautionary measures amid the tense situation in the district.
Further, the district administration has set up three temporary relief camps at Awdang Bazar, Karigaon Bazar and Karigaon Primary School as humanitarian aid for the victim people. Around 1200 residents have taken refuge so far in these temporary shelters, reports said.
On the other hand, the Army also carried out joint night patrols with the district administration in Karigaon and adjoining areas on Tuesday night.
In Karigaon, a heavy security deployment has been put in place, consisting of personnel from the Indian Army, Assam Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF). Senior civil and police officials are closely monitoring developments on the ground, with continuous surveillance in sensitive locations.
Officials have stated that the situation in the district is currently under control. They have also requested residents to remain calm and cooperate with the security forces and administration.
BTC CEM Hagrama Mohilary called the Karigaon incident unfortunate and blamed it on misunderstanding and third-party involvement in the incident. He appealed to all communities to maintain peace and support authorities.
Kokrajhar police sources reported the arrest of over 18 individuals suspected of involvement in the attack this morning.