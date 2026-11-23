Guwahati: Assam observed the sixth death anniversary of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on 23rd November , with Congress leaders and organisations, including his son Gaurav Gogoi and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Assam, paying tribute to the veteran Congress leader and remembering his contributions to the state.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi remembered his father through an emotional social media post, highlighting the affection people across Assam continue to have for the former Chief Minister.

Recalling his father's personality and approach to politics, Gaurav wrote:

"You are still loved by all the people of Assam, both young and old. They miss your smile, your candour, your charm and your dignified presence. Every day I remember your emphasis on politics as a means to serve the people with warmth and kindness."

His message reflected the personal memories associated with Tarun Gogoi and the values of public service that he sought to promote.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Assam, also paid tribute to the former Chief Minister on his sixth death anniversary.

The student organisation described Gogoi as an experienced, visionary and popular political figure. It remembered his contributions to Assam's development and public welfare, stating that his work would always be remembered.

The tributes from Gaurav Gogoi and NSUI Assam reflected the continued remembrance of the former Chief Minister by his family and political organisations.

Tarun Gogoi served as Assam's Chief Minister from 2001 to 2016, completing three consecutive terms in office.

His 15-year tenure was associated with efforts to restore peace and stability in the state and advance development. His leadership and political contributions remain an important part of Assam's political history.

Gogoi passed away on 23rd November, at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Guwahati, following post-COVID-19 complications.

Tarun Gogoi's political career and three consecutive terms as Chief Minister established his place in Assam's political history.

His association with efforts towards peace, stability and development continues to feature in tributes remembering his public life.

On his sixth death anniversary, Gaurav Gogoi's personal message and NSUI Assam's tribute brought renewed attention to the former Chief Minister's legacy and his emphasis on politics as a means of serving people with warmth and kindness.