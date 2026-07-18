Guwahati : Assamese Actress Chetana Das Loses Grandson in Road Accident

Guwahati: Tragedy has struck the family of veteran Assamese actress Chetana Das after her 19-year-old grandson, Devanarayan Nath, lost his life in a road accident in Guwahati.

The fatal accident took place on Friday night on a flyover near Guwahati Club. The teenager sustained fatal injuries in the accident and died at the scene. The circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be officially disclosed.

Devanarayan Nath was the only son of Anindita Das, the elder daughter of Chetana Das. A passionate theatre enthusiast, he was an active member of the renowned theatre group Seagull and had regularly performed in several of its productions.

His untimely death has shocked Assam Film fraternity with colleagues, family members, friends well-wishers expressing profound grief over the loss of a talented young performer whose promising career had only just begun.

The tragic incident has cast a pall of gloom over the state's artistic fraternity, with many remembering Devanarayan for his dedication to theatre and his enthusiasm for the performing arts.

Family members, friends and members of the theatre community gathered to pay their final respects as Devanarayan's last rites were performed at the Nabagraha Crematorium in Guwahati at around 3 pm on Saturday.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. The heartbreaking loss has left the family and the wider cultural community mourning the untimely death of a young artiste whose future held immense promise.