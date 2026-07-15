Assamese cinema mourns Purabi Sarma, celebrated film and theatre artiste, dead after cardiac arrest

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Veteran Assamese actress Purabi Sarma passed away in Guwahati on Tuesday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead. She was pronounced dead at around 7.30 pm.

A celebrated figure in Assamese cinema and theatre, Purabi Sarma earned widespread acclaim for her graceful performances and long association with the state’s entertainment industry. She began her cinematic journey with Ajoli Nabou, while her debut film Ragini went on to receive a National Award.

Over the years, she appeared in several notable films, including Kanyadaan, Son Moina, Bidhata, Nayak, Ringa Ringa Mon and Porobhat (2022). She also featured in the television serial Gateway (2006) and performed extensively in Assamese mobile theatre, establishing herself as a versatile artiste across different mediums.

Purabi Sarma shared the screen with many prominent personalities of Assamese cinema, including Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya, and remained an active presence in the industry for decades. She regularly attended major cultural events such as the Filmfare Awards Assamese and the Prag Cine Awards. She also appeared alongside Zubeen Garg in the romantic music video Jua Bosore.

She is survived by her husband, noted actor, writer and director Tapan Das. The couple was widely respected in the Assamese film fraternity for their enduring contribution to the arts and their long-standing partnership in the creative field.

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