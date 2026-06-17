Guwahati: Attempted Theft at Noonmati Shiva Temple

Guwahati: Guwahati is witnessing a worrying rise in theft incidents, with criminals increasingly targeting religious places , including namghars, temples and mosques across the city.

Recently, an attempted theft was reported at a Shiva temple in the Noonmati area on 16th June’s night .As per the people of that area stated , unidentified people tried to break open the temple's lock, apparently intending to gain entry to the premises. However, the attempt was unsuccessful.

The entire incident was captured on the temple's CCTV cameras, providing Noonmati Police with clear footage of the suspects and their activities. Police have launched an investigation and are examining the footage to identify those involved.

The incident has heightened concerns among residents over the safety and security of places of worship amongst Guwahatians.