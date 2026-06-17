Kamrup (Metro) Inter-School Football Kicks Off June 22 in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Inter-School Football Competition for Kamrup (Metro) district will kick-off on June 22 in Guwahati. The tournament will be held in three categories — Boys’ Under-15, Boys’ Under-17 and Girls’ Under-17. Teams from schools across the district are expected to participate in the competition, which will serve as the qualifying tournament for the district teams. The champions in the three categories will represent Kamrup (Metro) in the Pilik Trophy, Dewkon Trophy and N.N. Singha Football Competition respectively. The winners of these state-level tournaments will earn the opportunity to represent Assam in the prestigious Subroto Mukerjee Cup Football Tournament which is scheduled to be held in August.

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