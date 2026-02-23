Guwahati-Based Godwins School Band Bags 2nd Runner-Up at National Event Graced by Shaan, Kumar Sanu

Guwahati: The band of Godwins School has secured the second runner-up position at Music Ka Maha Yudh – War of the Bands Season 3, a national-level inter-school competition held on February 14 at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.
According to the school, the event saw participation from more than 3,000 students representing over 300 schools across 10 states.
"Competing against teams from across the country, the school’s band delivered what organisers described as an energetic performance that drew appreciation from the judges and audience," the school said in an official statement said on Monday.
The programme was attended by playback singers Shaan and Kumar Sanu.
The band’s journey to the national stage began at the Northeast pre-finals held on November 29, 2025, at Don Bosco School Panbazar in Guwahati, where 15 schools participated. The results announced on February 5 placed Godwins School among the three teams that advanced to the grand finale.
The competition was judged by Bollywood singer-composer Arko Provo Mukherjee, also known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Cactus. For finishing as second runner-up, the students received a cash award of Rs 30,000.
School authorities noted that this was the first time the institution fielded a student rock band, “The E-Pulse”, at a national-level event of this scale.
"The achievement reflects the students’ sustained practice, teamwork and interest in music," the statement quoted school authorities as saying.
Sources indicated that the band has received an invitation from T-Series to perform in Delhi on February 27. However, the school has conveyed that participation may not be possible due to the students’ upcoming board examinations. Organisers are expected to remain in touch regarding future opportunities.